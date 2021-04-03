Home fans rewarded with a 2-1 win, as The Company XI beat The Royal Blues

Leverkusen enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Schalke at the Bay Arena on Saturday. Both sides arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Leverkusen were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Hertha Berlin. Schalke were beaten 3-0 in the previous match against Borussia Mönchengladbach. As it stands, Leverkusen are in 6th place on the table and has 43 points while Schalke sit in 18th with 10 points after 27 matches.

The Company XI started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Lucas Alario giving Leverkusen the lead at the 26 minute mark to see out the first half 1-0.

Leverkusen continued to apply pressure in the second, thanks to Patrik Schick finding the net at the 72 minute mark. In the end though, The Royal Blues in the 81st minute pull-back following a Klaas-Jan Huntelaar goal, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz, Leon Bailey, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong, came on for Kerim Calhanoglu, Suat Serdar and Mehmet-Can Aydin. Schalke replaced Can Bozdogan, Goncalo Paciencia and Alessandro Schopf with Kerim Calhanoglu, Suat Serdar and Mehmet-Can Aydin.

The referee booked Edmond Tapsoba for Leverkusen.

Leverkusen will next play Hoffenheim away, with Schalke facing Augsburg at home.