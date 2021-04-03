Augsburg work hard to secure a one goal win against Hoffenheim

On Saturday, Hoffenheim suffer an away defeat to Augsburg at the WWK Arena. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Augsburg arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing 2-0 to SC Freiburg in their last match. Hoffenheim, on the other hand, lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Mainz. As the table looks today, Augsburg and Hoffenheim currently occupy 11th and 12th spots in the table, with 32 points and 30 points respectively after 27 matches.

Augsburg started strongly in the first half, thanks to a goal from Ruben Vargas at the 8 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Andre Hahn, on 23 minutes. The score at half time was 2-0.

Hoffenheim took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Robert Skov just before the final whistle. The game ended with a 2-1 home victory.

For Augsburg, Michael Gregoritsch, Mads Pedersen and Reece Oxford, came on for Sebastian Rudy, Diadie Samassekou, Marco John, Christoph Baumgartner and Chris Richards.

There were bookings for Andre Hahn from Augsburg. For Hoffenheim, Diadie Samassekou saw yellow.

Augsburg will next play Schalke away, with Hoffenheim facing Bayer Leverkusen at home.