Huesca squeeze past Levante in 2-0 victory at the Ciutat de Valencia

Levante fell to a home defeat at the hands of Huesca at the Ciutat de Valencia on Friday. Levante were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-0 to Real Betis. Huesca are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Levante are currently 10th with 35 points from 29 matches, while Huesca sit in 18th, with 24 points from 29.

Huesca started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with a goal from Rafa Mir, on 15 minutes, finishing the first half 0-1.

Huesca started the second half with an intensified spirit, thanks to Rafa Mir finding the net again in the 54th minute and seeing the game end 2-0.

For Levante, Dani Gomez, Mickael Malsa, Enis Bardhi, Sergio Leon and Cheick Doukoure, came on for Dimitrios Siovas, Sandro Ramirez, Pablo Maffeo, David Ferreiro and Pedro Mosquera. Huesca brought on Denis Vavro, Dani Escriche, Pedro Lopez, Mikel Rico and Idrissa Doumbia, to replace Dimitrios Siovas, Sandro Ramirez, Pablo Maffeo, David Ferreiro and Pedro Mosquera.

There were bookings for Son and Ruben Rochina from Levante. For Huesca, Jorge Pulido and Jaime Seoane saw yellow.

Levante will next play Eibar away, with Huesca facing Elche at home.