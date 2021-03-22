No home advantage for The Purples, as The Red and Blacks take all 3 points (3-2)

Fiorentina were defeated at home by AC Milan at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday. Fiorentina had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning last match whilst Milan lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Napoli. As things stand, Fiorentina are in 14th place on the table and has 29 points while Milan sit in 2nd with 59 points after 28 matches.

Milan dominated the first half, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic giving The Red and Blacks the lead in the 9th minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Erick Pulgar equalised for The Purples, 17 minutes in and seeing the first half out 1-1.

Fiorentina started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, thanks to a goal from Franck Ribery in the 51st minute. However, they were unable to maintain their lead, Brahim Diaz managed to equalize and take the sides off at the 57 minute mark at 2-2. However they weren't finished yet and Hakan Calhanoglu made it 3-2 at the 72 minute mark with a final score of 3-2.

For Fiorentina, Pietro Terracciano, Lorenzo Venuti, Jose Callejon and Christian Kouame, came on for Bartlomiej Dragowski, Gaetano Castrovilli, Erick Pulgar and Lucas Martinez Quarta. Milan brought on Samu Castillejo, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic and Soualiho Meite, to replace Alexis Saelemaekers, Sandro Tonali, Brahim Diaz and Hakan Calhanoglu.

There were bookings for Christian Kouame from Fiorentina, and Hakan Calhanoglu, Sandro Tonali and Soualiho Meite, for Milan.

Fiorentina will next travel to Genoa, while Milan will face Sampdoria at home.