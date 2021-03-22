Jubilant The White and Sky Blues take all 3 points against The Little Zebras, in a 1-0 win

Lazio beats Udinese 1-0 on Sunday at the Stadio Friuli. Udinese wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Genoa. Lazio were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-2 victory against Crotone. After today's result, Udinese and Lazio currently occupy 12th and 7th spots in the table, with 33 points and 49 points respectively after 28 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Lazio, with a goal from Adam Marusic at the 37 minute mark to take them into the break 0-1 up. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Udinese, Ilija Nestorovski, Stefano Okaka and Fernando Forestieri, came on for Jean-Victor Makengo, Fernando Llorente and Rodrigo Becao. Lazio brought on Jean Akpa, Gonzalo Escalante, Joaquin Correa, Andreas Pereira and Mateo Musacchio, to replace Vedat Muriqi, Lucas Leiva, Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto and Patric.

There were bookings for Nahuel Molina from Udinese, and Patric, Mateo Musacchio and Andreas Pereira, for Lazio.

Udinese will play their next fixture away against Atalanta, while Lazio will face Spezia Calcio at home.