Villarreal work hard to secure a one goal win against Cádiz

Villarreal snatched all three points from Cádiz in a 2-1 victory on Sunday, at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Villarreal were looking to continue their run, following a 3-1 victory against Eibar while Cádiz are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. At the moment, Villarreal are in 7th place, with 43 points from 28 matches, while Cádiz sit in 15th, with 29 points from 28.

Villarreal started strongly in the first half, with an early penalty goal from Gerard Moreno in the 5th minute. They then managed to see out the first half 1-0.

Villarreal continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Carlos Bacca finding the net, 67 minutes in. Cádiz in turn, then responded, on 69 minutes increasing their lead with an effort from Alex, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Villarreal, Moi Gomez, Paco Alcacer, Yeremi Pino and Alfonso Pedraza, came on for Manu Trigueros, Carlos Bacca, Samuel Chukwueze and Gerard Moreno. Cádiz brought on Alberto Perea, Ivan Alejo, Jairo Izquierdo, Jorge Pombo and Filip Malbasic, to replace Jens Jonsson, Salvi Sanchez, Alfonso Espino, Jose Mari and Ruben Sobrino.

There were bookings for Juan Foyth, Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol from Villarreal. For Cádiz, Jens Jonsson, Juan Cala and Fali saw yellow.

Villarreal will play away against Granada, while Cádiz will face Valencia at home.