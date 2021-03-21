Torino succumb to Sampdoria with 1-0 defeat at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Sampdoria beat Torino with a thumping 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Sampdoria were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 3-1 to Bologna. Torino lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Internazionale. As it stands, Sampdoria and Torino currently occupy 12th and 17th spots in the league, with 32 points and 23 points respectively after 28 matches.

Sampdoria started strongly in the first half, with a goal from Antonio Candreva at the 25 minute mark, finalising the first half 1-0. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Sampdoria, Keita Balde, Maya Yoshida, Alex Ferrari and Mikkel Damsgaard, came on for Manolo Gabbiadini, Lorenzo Tonelli, Antonio Candreva and Fabio Quagliarella. Torino replaced Simone Verdi, Simone Zaza, Wilfried Stephane Singo, Federico Bonazzoli and Nicola Murru with Mergim Vojvoda, Antonio Sanabria, Armando Izzo, Amer Gojak and Tomas Rincon.

The referee booked one player from Torino, Lyanco.

Sampdoria will next play AC Milan away, with Torino facing Juventus at home.