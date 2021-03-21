The Oranges avoid defeat and secure a 2-1 victory at home to Granada

Granada fell to an away defeat at the hands of Valencia at the Mestalla on Sunday. Valencia were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Levante. Granada, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Real Sociedad in their last match. As the table looks today, Valencia are in 12th place, with 33 points from 28 matches, while Granada sit in 8th, with 36 points from 28.

Valencia started the first half well, thanks to an early goal from Daniel Wass in the 4th minute, seeing out the first half 1-0.

The Oranges continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Alex Blanco at the 66 minute mark. In the end though, Granada pull-back just before the final whistle, with a goal from Roberto Soldado and seeing the game end 2-1.

For Valencia, Kang In Lee, Yunus Musah and Manu Vallejo, came on for Fede Vico, Domingos Quina, Robert Kenedy, Darwin Machis and Yan Eteki. Granada replaced Angel Montoro, Darwin Machis, Antonio Puertas, Jorge Molina and Maxime Gonalons with Fede Vico, Domingos Quina, Robert Kenedy, Darwin Machis and Yan Eteki.

The referee booked three players from Granada, German Sanchez, Quini and Angel Montoro.

Valencia will next travel to Cádiz, while Granada will face Villarreal at home.