The Old Lady on fire, scoring 3 without reply at the Olympiastadion

Hertha Berlin eased past Bayer Leverkusen in a 3-0 victory on Sunday at the Olympiastadion. Both Hertha Berlin and Leverkusen came from defeats in their previous league games. Hertha Berlin were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Leverkusen had lost their previous match against Arminia Bielefeld. Following today's result, Hertha Berlin are in 14th place on the table and has 24 points while Leverkusen sit in 6th with 40 points after 26 matches.

Hertha Berlin started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with an early goal from Deyovaisio Zeefuik in the 4th minute. The Old Lady looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Matheus Cunha at the 26 minute mark to establish a 2-0. Hertha Berlin then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Jhon Cordoba, on 33 minutes, finalising the first half 3-0. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 3-0 at full time.

For Hertha Berlin, Santiago Ascacibar, Nemanja Radonjic, Krzysztof Piatek, Jordan Torunarigha and Luca Netz, came on for Kerem Demirbay, Demarai Gray and Jeremie Frimpong. Leverkusen brought on Nadiem Amiri, Lucas Alario and Karim Bellarabi, to replace Kerem Demirbay, Demarai Gray and Jeremie Frimpong.

The referee booked two players from Leverkusen, Leon Bailey and Nadiem Amiri.

Hertha Berlin will next play Union Berlin away, with Leverkusen facing Schalke at home.