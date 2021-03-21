The Gunners drop points against The Hammers: 3-3 at London Stadium

The Hammers were held to 3-3 draw by Arsenal down on Sunday at London Stadium. The Hammers were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 1-0 to Manchester United. Arsenal, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur. As it stands, The Hammers are in 5th place on the table and has 49 points while Arsenal sit in 9th with 42 points after 29 matches.

The Hammers dominated the first half, thanks to Jesse Lingard finding the net at the 15 minute mark. The Hammers looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Jarrod Bowen, on 17 minutes to establish a 2-0. The Hammers looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Tomas Soucek, 32 minutes in to establish a 3-0. The Gunners in turn, then responded at the 38 minute mark increasing their lead with a second effort from Tomas Soucek. The score at half time was 3-1.

Arsenal took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Craig Dawson at the 61 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Alexandre Lacazette made it 3-3, 82 minutes in with a final score of 3-3.

For The Hammers, Mark Noble and Ryan Fredericks, came on for Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma. Arsenal replaced Emile Smith-Rowe, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli with Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

There were bookings for Vladimir Coufal, Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell from The Hammers, and Alexandre Lacazette, for Arsenal.

The Hammers will next play Wolverhampton Wanderers away, with Arsenal facing Liverpool at home.