No home advantage for Villa, as Spurs take all 3 points (2-0)

Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa with a thumping 2-0 victory on Sunday at Villa Park. Villa were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 1-0 to Sheffield United. Spurs were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Fulham and Burnley. As the table looks today, Villa and Spurs currently occupy 10th and 6th spots in the league, with 41 points and 48 points respectively after 18 matches.

Spurs found the net first, with Carlos Vinicius giving Spurs the lead at the 29 minute mark, finishing the first half 0-1.

Spurs continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Harry Kane finding the net at the 68 minute mark. The final result, Villa 0, Spurs 2.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Villa, Anwar El Ghazi, Ross Barkley and Keinan Davis, came on for Bertrand Traore, Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet, Spurs brought on Ben Davies, Steven Bergwijn and Moussa Sissoko, to replace Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele.

There were bookings for Matty Cash, John McGinn and Matt Targett from Villa, and Giovani Lo Celso and Carlos Vinicius, for Spurs.

Villa next face Fulham and Spurs are at home to Sheffield United.