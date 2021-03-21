Its all even at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, after Getafe draw 1-1 with Elche

On Sunday, Getafe and Elche were held to a 1-1 draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Getafe were looking for a victory following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid in their previous game. Elche were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Real Madrid. As things stand, Getafe are in 15th place on the table and has 28 points while Elche sit in 17th with 24 points after 28 matches.

Elche started strongly in the first half, thanks to Pere Milla giving Elche the lead, on 20 minutes, finishing the first half 0-1.

Getafe took the initiative in the second half, with Enes Ünal finding the net in the 60th minute. The game ended 1-1.

Both managers used the full entitlement. For Getafe, Angel Rodriguez, Francisco Portillo, David Timor and Dario Poveda, came on for Nemanja Maksimovic, Takefusa Kubo, Carles Alena and Enes Ünal, Elche brought on Guido Carrillo and Pablo Piatti to replace Pere Milla and Tete Morente.

There were bookings for Mauro Arambarri, Sofian Chakla and David Timor from Getafe, and Ivan Marcone, Lucas Boye, Dani Calvo, Pere Milla, Guido Carrillo, Fidel and Gonzalo Verdu, for Elche.

Getafe will next play Osasuna away, with Elche facing Real Betis at home.