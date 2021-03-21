Home defeat for Roma, as The Blues secure the win (2-0)

Roma on home loss to Napoli at the Stadio Olympico on Sunday. Roma were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-0 to Parma. Napoli were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against AC Milan and Bologna. As it stands, Roma and Napoli currently occupy 6th and 5th spots in the league, with 50 points and 53 points respectively after 28 matches.

The Blues started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to a goal from Dries Mertens at the 27 minute mark. Napoli then netted again and increased their lead thanks to a 2nd effort from Dries Mertens in the 34th minute to see out the first half 0-2. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 2-0.

For Roma, Borja Mayoral, Carles Perez, Gonzalo Villar and Marash Kumbulla, came on for Dries Mertens, Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Nikola Maksimovic and Lorenzo Insigne. Napoli replaced Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano, Eljif Elmas, Kostas Manolas and Tiemoue Bakayoko with Dries Mertens, Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Nikola Maksimovic and Lorenzo Insigne.

There were bookings for Roger Ibanez, Gianluca Mancini, Amadou Diawara, Stephan El Shaarawy and Gonzalo Villar from Roma. For Napoli, Piotr Zielinski, Kalidou Koulibaly and Victor Osimhen saw yellow.

Roma will next travel to Sassuolo, while Napoli will face Crotone at home.