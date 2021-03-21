Home defeat for Hoffenheim, as The O-Fives secure the win (2-1)

Mainz snatched all three points from Hoffenheim in a 2-1 victory on Sunday, at the Pre Zero Arena. Hoffenheim were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Stuttgart while Mainz were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against SC Freiburg. As the table looks today, Hoffenheim and Mainz currently occupy 11th and 14th spots in the league, with 30 points and 24 points respectively after 26 matches.

The O-Fives started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with an early goal from Robert Glatzel in the 1st minute. However, they were unable to maintain their lead, Ihlas Bebou managed to equalize and take the sides off in the 39th minute at 1-1. Mainz in turn, then responded just before half-time increasing their lead with an effort from Dominik Kohr, finishing the first half 1-2. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 2-1 at full time.

For Hoffenheim, Munas Dabbur, Robert Skov, Stefan Posch and Georginio Rutter, came on for Danny Da Costa, Robert Glatzel, Jonathan Michael Burkardt and Jean-Paul Boetius. Mainz brought on Daniel Brosinski, Karim Onisiwo, Robin Quaison and Kevin Stoger, to replace Danny Da Costa, Robert Glatzel, Jonathan Michael Burkardt and Jean-Paul Boetius.

Hoffenheim will next play Augsburg away, with Mainz facing Arminia Bielefeld at home.