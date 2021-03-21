Depleted squad costs Real a heavy loss at home

Barcelona ease to a comfortable 6-1 win at the Reale Arena. Real were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Granada. Barca were coming from consecutive wins against Huesca and Osasuna. At the moment, Real are in 5th place on the table and has 45 points while Barca sit in 2nd with 62 points after 28 matches.

Barca started the first half well, with Antoine Griezmann opening the rout, 37 minutes in. Barca then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Sergino Dest just before half-time to secure a 0-2 win.

Barca started the second half with renewed vigour, with Sergino Dest finding the net again, on 53 minutes. The momentum was now with Barca, who then scored again through a goal from Lionel Messi at the 56 minute mark to establish a 4-0. The momentum was now with Barca, who then scored again through a goal from Ousmane Dembele, 71 minutes in to establish a 5-0. However, Real weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Ander Barrenetxea, on 77 minutes. In the end though, Barca secured the points emphatically, with a second effort from Lionel Messi just before the final whistle. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 6-1 to Barca.

For Real, Ander Barrenetxea, Adnan Januzaj, Carlos Fernandez, Modibo Sagnan and Jon Bautista, came on for Andoni Gorosabel, Portu, Martin Zubimendi, Igor Zubeldia and Alexander Isak. Barca replaced Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, Sergino Dest and Antoine Griezmann for Ronald Araujo, Moriba Ilaix, Martin Braithwaite, Trincao and Riqui Puig.

There were bookings for Martin Zubimendi, Igor Zubeldia and Carlos Fernandez from Real. For Barca, Sergio Busquets and Martin Braithwaite saw yellow.

Real next face Athletic Club and Barca are at home to Real Valladolid.