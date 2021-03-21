Benevento travel to secure all 3 points in 1-0 victory against The Old Lady

Benevento's 1-0 win over Juventus on Sunday, was hard fought at the Allianz Stadium. Juve were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Cagliari away (3-1), the other to Lazio at home (3-1). Benevento, on the other hand, lost 4-1 in the last match they played against Fiorentina. Following today's result, Juve and Benevento currently occupy 3rd and 16th spots in the table, with 55 points and 29 points respectively after 28 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Benevento continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Adolfo Gaich giving Benevento the lead, 69 minutes in, leaving the final score at 1-0.

Juve brought on Weston McKennie and Rodrigo Bentancur for Adrien Rabiot and Arthur. Benevento brought on Andres Tello, Gianluca Caprari, Bryan Dabo and Giuseppe Di Serio, to replace Daam Foulon, Gianluca Lapadula, Perparim Hetemaj and Adolfo Gaich.

There were bookings for Federico Bernardeschi and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juve, and Alessandro Tuia, Luca Caldirola and Andres Tello, for Benevento.

Juve will next play Torino away, with Benevento facing Parma at home.