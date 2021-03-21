Atletico take the points and enjoy a home win against Alaves

Atletico Madrid beat Alaves with a thumping 1-0 victory on Sunday at Wanda Metropolitano. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Atletico arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a scoreless draw against Getafe in their previous match. Alaves, on the other hand, secured a point against Cádiz in their previous match. As it stands, Atletico and Alaves currently occupy 1st and 19th spots in the league, with 66 points and 23 points respectively after 28 matches.

After a goalless first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Atletico who started the second half well, thanks to Luis Suarez finding the net in the 54th minute. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 1-0.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Atletico, Hector Herrera and Saul Niguez, came on for Thomas Lemar and Angel Correa, Alaves brought on Luis Rioja, Alberto Rodriguez, Abdallahi Mohamed Mahmoud and Borja Sainz to replace Edgar Mendez, Victor Laguardia, Jota and Pere Pons.

There were bookings for Yannick Carrasco, Stefan Savic and Saul Niguez from Atletico, and Jota and Rodrigo Battaglia, for Alaves.

Atletico will next play Seville away, with Alaves facing Celta Vigo at home.