Atalanta travel to secure all 3 points in 2-0 victory against Verona

Hellas Verona fell to a home defeat at the hands of Atalanta at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday. Verona were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Sassuolo. Atalanta, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-1 win against Spezia Calcio in their last match. After today's result, Verona and Atalanta currently occupy 9th and 4th spots in the table, with 38 points and 55 points respectively after 28 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Atalanta, with Ruslan Malinovskyi giving Atalanta the lead, 33 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Duvan Zapata just before half-time to see out the first half 0-2. The second 45 minutes ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Verona, Stefano Sturaro, Darko Lazovic, Iyenoma Destiny Udogie, Andrea Favilli and Ivan Ilic, came on for Rafael Toloi, Aleksey Miranchuk, Matteo Pessina, Duvan Zapata and Ruslan Malinovskyi. Atalanta brought on Joakim Maehle, Mario Pasalic, Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel and Viktor Kovalenko, to replace Rafael Toloi, Aleksey Miranchuk, Matteo Pessina, Duvan Zapata and Ruslan Malinovskyi.

There were bookings for Federico Ceccherini, Pawel Dawidowicz and Stefano Sturaro from Verona. For Atalanta, Rafael Toloi and Cristian Romero saw yellow.

Verona will next travel to Cagliari, while Atalanta will face Udinese at home.