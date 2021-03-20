Travelling Wolfsburg secure 2-1 win against The Green-Whites

Wolfsburg enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Werder Bremen at the Wohninvest Weserstadion on Saturday. Werder Bremen were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 3-1 to Bayern Munich whilst Wolfsburg were looking to extend their winning run after a 5-0 victory against Schalke. As it stands, Werder Bremen are in 12th place on the table and has 30 points while Wolfsburg sit in 3rd with 51 points after 26 matches.

The Wolves started the first half well, thanks to Josh Sargent giving Wolfsburg the lead at the 8 minute mark. The momentum was now with Wolfsburg, who then scored again through a goal from Wout Weghorst at the 42 minute mark to establish a 2-0. Werder Bremen in turn, then responded just before half-time increasing their lead with an effort from Kevin Mohwald. The score at half time was 1-2. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 2-1 at full time.

For Werder Bremen, Leonardo Bittencourt, Niclas Fullkrug, Davie Selke, Yuya Osako and Felix Agu, came on for Romano Schmid, Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica, Kevin Mohwald and Milos Veljkovic. Wolfsburg brought on Joao Victor, Josuha Guilavogui and Maximilian Philipp, to replace Josip Brekalo, Admir Mehmedi and Xaver Schlager.

There were bookings for Josh Sargent, Niclas Fullkrug and Leonardo Bittencourt from Werder Bremen, and Xaver Schlager, for Wolfsburg.

Werder Bremen will play their next fixture away against Stuttgart, while Wolfsburg will face Cologne at home.