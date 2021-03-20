The Seagulls cruise past The Magpies, scoring 3 without reply at the Amex Stadium

Brighton suffered an away loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday at the Amex Stadium. Brighton were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 2-1 victory against Southampton. Newcastle, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Aston Villa. At the moment, Brighton are currently 16th with 32 points from 29 matches, while Newcastle sit in 17th, with 28 points from 29.

The Seagulls started the first half well, with Leandro Trossard opening the rout just before half-time

Brighton fought back, with a goal from Danny Welbeck after 51 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Neal Maupay made it 3-0, 68 minutes in with a final score of 3-0.

Brighton brought on Alexis MacAllister, Andi Zeqiri and Davy Propper for Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck and Jakub Moder. Newcastle brought on Jeff Hendrick, Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff, to replace Isaac Hayden, Joseph Willock and Miguel Almiron.

The referee booked Paul Dummett for Newcastle.

Brighton will play their next fixture away against Manchester United, while Newcastle will face Tottenham Hotspur at home.