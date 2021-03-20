The Reds cruise past The Reds, scoring 4 without reply at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich strolled past Stuttgart with a 4-0 win on Saturday at the Allianz Arena. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Bayern were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Werder Bremen away (3-1), the other to Borussia Dortmund at home (4-2) whilst Stuttgart were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against Hoffenheim. As it stands, Bayern are in 1st place on the table and has 61 points while Stuttgart sit in 8th with 36 points after 26 matches.

Bayern scored first, with Robert Lewandowski opening the rout, 17 minutes in. Bayern looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Serge Gnabry at the 22 minute mark to establish a 2-0. The Reds looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a effort from Robert Lewandowski after 23 minutes to establish a 3-0. However they weren't finished yet and Robert Lewandowski made it 4-0 in the 39th minute, finalising the first half 4-0. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 4-0.

For Bayern, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Jamal Musiala and Javi Martinez, came on for Silas Wamangituka, Naouirou Ahamada, Borna Sosa, Gonzalo Castro and Wataru Endo. Stuttgart brought on Mateo Klimowicz, Philipp Forster, Nicolas Gonzalez, Daniel Didavi and Atakan Karazor, to replace Silas Wamangituka, Naouirou Ahamada, Borna Sosa, Gonzalo Castro and Wataru Endo.

The referee booked Jerome Boateng from Bayern and Alphonso Davies went off with a red card, while Stuttgart's Gonzalo Castro and Marc Kempf also received a yellow.

Bayern will play their next fixture away against RB Leipzig, while Stuttgart will face Werder Bremen at home.