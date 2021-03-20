Points shared, as The Lions play out a 1-1 draw at the Estadio San Mames

On Saturday, Athletic Bilbao and Eibar were held to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio San Mames. Athletic Bilbao were looking for a victory following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo in their previous game. Eibar, on the other hand, lost 3-1 in the last match they played against Villarreal. As things stand, Athletic Bilbao are in 9th place on the table and has 35 points while Eibar sit in 18th with 23 points after 28 matches.

Athletic Bilbao started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to a goal from Yuri Berchiche at the 9 minute mark. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Kike equalised for Eibar in the 17th minute, to take a 1-1 lead into half time. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-1.

For Athletic Bilbao, Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Asier Villalibre, Ibai Gomez and Jon Morcillo, came on for Unai Lopez, Mikel Vesga, Raul Garcia, Alex Berenguer and Iker Muniain. Eibar brought on Takashi Inui, Pedro Leon and Quique, to replace Kevin Rodrigues, Aleix Garcia and Kike.

There were bookings for Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao, and Alejandro Pozo, for Eibar.

Next up, Athletic Bilbao are away to Real Sociedad, whilst Eibar will travel to face Real Madrid.