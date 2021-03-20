No reply from The Royal Blues, as The Foals rampage to 3

Borussia Mönchengladbach defeat Schalke 3-0 on Saturday at the Veltins-Arena. Both teams arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Schalke were looking to get back winning ways after losing 5-0 to Wolfsburg in their last match. Mönchengladbach lost 3-1 in the last match they played against Augsburg. At the moment, Schalke and Mönchengladbach are 18th, (10 points) and 9th, (36 points), spots respectively, after 26 matches.

The Foals started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Lars Stindl opening the rout, 15 minutes in. The score at half time was 0-1.

Mönchengladbach continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Stefan Lainer in the 63rd minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Frederik Ronnow, on 72 minutes to make it 3-0.

For Schalke, Bastian Oczipka, Amine Harit and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, came on for Marcus Thuram, Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus and Stefan Lainer. Mönchengladbach brought on Valentino Lazaro, Hannes Wolf, Breel Embolo, Denis Zakaria and Louis Beyer, to replace Marcus Thuram, Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus and Stefan Lainer.

There were bookings for Omar Mascarell from Schalke, and Ramy Bensebaini and Lars Stindl, for Mönchengladbach.

Schalke will next travel to Bayer Leverkusen, while Mönchengladbach will face SC Freiburg at home.