Its all even at the Rhein Energie Stadion, after The Billy Goats draw 2-2 with The Black and Yellows

Cologne were held to 2-2 draw by Dortmund down on Saturday at the Rhein Energie Stadion. Cologne were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Union Berlin. Dortmund, on the other hand, were coming off the back of a 2-0 win against Hertha Berlin. At the moment, Cologne are in 14th place on the table and has 23 points while Dortmund sit in 5th with 43 points after 26 matches.

Dortmund started strongly in the first half, with an early goal from Erling Haaland in the 3rd minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Ondrej Duda equalised for The Billy Goats, 35 minutes in, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

Cologne took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Ismail Jakobs, 65 minutes in. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Erling Haaland equalised for The Black and Yellows just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 2-2.

For Cologne, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Benno Erik Schmitz, Jan Thielmann and Salih Ozcan, came on for Julian Brandt, Giovanni Reyna, Thomas Meunier and Mahmoud Dahoud. Dortmund brought on Youssoufa Moukoko, Reinier, Ansgar Knauff and Manuel Akanji, to replace Julian Brandt, Giovanni Reyna, Thomas Meunier and Mahmoud Dahoud.

There were bookings for Ismail Jakobs from Cologne. For Dortmund, Jude Bellingham saw yellow.

Cologne will next travel to Wolfsburg, while Dortmund will face Eintracht Frankfurt at home.