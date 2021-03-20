Its all even at José Zorrilla, after Valladolid draw 1-1 with Seville

Valladolid were held to 1-1 draw by Seville down on Saturday at José Zorrilla. Valladolid wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Osasuna in their previous game. Seville were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Real Betis in their last match. As the table looks today, Valladolid are in 16th place, with 27 points from 28 matches, while Seville sit in 4th, with 55 points from 28.

Valladolid started strongly in the first half, with Fabian Orellana giving Valladolid the lead just before half-time

Seville took the lead in the second half, thanks to Yassine Bounou finding the net just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 1-1.

For Valladolid, Michel Herrero, Fede San Emeterio, Kenan Kodro, Bruno Gonzalez and Kike Perez, came on for Ruben Alcaraz, Roque Mesa, Shon Weissman, Oscar Plano and Fabian Orellana. Seville brought on Marcos Acuna, Lucas Ocampos, Luuk De Jong, Ivan Rakitic and Oscar, to replace Oliver Torres, Jesus Navas, Karim Rekik, Nemanja Gudelj and Joan Jordan.

The referee booked Roque Mesa, Lucas Olaza and Fabian Orellana for Valladolid.

Valladolid will next play Barcelona away, with Seville facing Atletico Madrid at home.