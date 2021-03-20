Huesca and Osasuna fail to find the net

Huesca were held to 0-0 draw by Osasuna down on Saturday at El Alcoraz. Huesca arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Barcelona. Osasuna had to settle for a draw 0-0 against Real Valladolid. As the table looks today, Huesca are in 20th place, with 21 points from 28 matches, while Osasuna sit in 13th, with 30 points from 28.

For Huesca, Dani Escriche, Pablo Insua and Sergio Gomez, came on for Jony, Jonathan Calleri, Juan Cruz, Darko Brasanac and Enrique Barja. Osasuna replaced Ruben Garcia, Ante Budimir, Manuel Sanchez De La Pena, Roberto Torres and Javier Martinez Calvo with Jony, Jonathan Calleri, Juan Cruz, Darko Brasanac and Enrique Barja.

There were bookings for Dimitrios Siovas from Huesca. For Osasuna, Jon Moncayola and Nacho Vidal saw yellow.

Huesca will next play Levante away, with Osasuna facing Getafe at home.