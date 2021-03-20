Home fans rewarded with a 2-1 win, as Spezia beat The Red and Blues

Spezia enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Cagliari at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday. Both Spezia and Cagliari came from defeats in their previous league games. Spezia were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 3-1 to Atalanta. Cagliari, on the other hand, lost 3-1 in the last match they played against Juventus. Following today's result, Spezia are in 15th place on the table and has 29 points while Cagliari sit in 18th with 22 points after 28 matches.

After a goalless first half, Spezia certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, with an early goal from Roberto Piccoli in the 49th minute. Spezia looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Giulio Maggiore in the 80th minute to establish a 2-0. The Red and Blues in turn, then responded, on 83 minutes increasing their lead with an effort from Gaston Pereiro and seeing the game end 2-1.

For Spezia, Simone Bastoni, Leo Sena, M'bala Nzola, Claudio Terzi and Gennaro Acampora, came on for Riccardo Marchizza, Tommaso Pobega, Roberto Piccoli, Martin Erlic and Giulio Maggiore. Cagliari brought on Gaston Pereiro, Giovanni Simeone, Alberto Cerri and Alessandro Tripaldelli, to replace Babis Lykogiannis, Leonardo Pavoletti, Alfred Duncan and Ragnar Klavan.

There were bookings for Diego Farias from Spezia. For Cagliari, Radja Nainggolan and Joao Pedro saw yellow.

Spezia will play away against Lazio, while Cagliari will face Hellas Verona at home.