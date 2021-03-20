Eintracht Frankfurt secure all 3 points, after a win at the Commerzbank Arena

Union Berlin fell to an away defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt at the Commerzbank Arena on Saturday. Frankfurt wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig. Union Berlin, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-1 victory against Cologne. As the table looks today, Frankfurt and Union Berlin currently occupy 4th and 7th spots in the league, with 47 points and 38 points respectively after 26 matches.

Frankfurt didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with an early goal from Andre Silva in the 2nd minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, Max Kruse producing an equaliser in the 7th minute, bringing Union Berlin level. However, each side looked hungry to win and The Eagles then found the back of the net in the 35th minute thanks to Robert Andrich, taking the score to 2-1. Frankfurt looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Filip Kostic in the 39th minute to establish a 3-1. The momentum was now with Frankfurt, who then scored again through a second effort from Andre Silva, 41 minutes in to establish a 4-1. However, The Iron Ones secured the points emphatically, with a 2nd effort from Max Kruse just before half-time to see out the first half 4-2.

Frankfurt continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Timothy Chandler just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 5-2.

For Frankfurt, Steven Zuber, Ragnar Ache, Timothy Chandler and Ajdin Hrustic, came on for Marcus Ingvartsen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Grischa Promel and Julian Ryerson. Union Berlin brought on Keita Endo, Cedric Teuchert, Sebastian Griesbeck and Marius Bulter, to replace Marcus Ingvartsen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Grischa Promel and Julian Ryerson.

There were bookings for Makoto Hasebe from Frankfurt, and Cedric Teuchert and Robert Andrich, for Union Berlin.

Frankfurt will next travel to Borussia Dortmund, while Union Berlin will face Hertha Berlin at home.