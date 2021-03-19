Visiting Levante left with nothing after Betis take all 3 points

Real Betis' 2-0 win over Levante on Friday, was hard fought at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Betis arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Seville. Levante had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 1-0 victory against Valencia. As the table looks today, Betis and Levante currently occupy 6th and 9th spots in the league, with 45 points and 35 points respectively after 28 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Betis applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Nabil Fekir in the 70th minute. Betis then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Juanmi in the 75th minute with a final score of 2-0.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Betis, Juanmi, William Carvalho and Joaquin, came on for Diego Lainez, Guido Rodriguez and Borja Iglesias, Levante brought on Son, Mickael Malsa and Oscar Duarte, to replace Jose Luis Morales, Nikola Vukcevic and Jorge Miramon.

The referee booked Guido Rodriguez and William Carvalho for Betis.

Betis will next travel to Elche, while Levante will face Huesca at home.