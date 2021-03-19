Leeds ease past Fulham with a 2-1 victory away

Leeds United snatched all three points from Fulham in a 2-1 victory on Friday, at Craven Cottage. Fulham were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Leeds secured a point against Chelsea in their previous match. As it stands, Fulham and Leeds currently occupy 18th and 11th spots in the league, with 26 points and 39 points respectively after 29 matches.

Leeds started the first half well, thanks to Patrick Bamford finding the net, 29 minutes in. However, their lead was short lived, as Joachim Andersen equalised for Fulham in the 38th minute, finishing the first half 1-1.

Leeds continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Raphinha at the 58 minute mark. The final result, Fulham 1, Leeds 2.

For Fulham, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kenny Tete, came on for Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison. Leeds brought on Mateusz Klich and Robin Koch, to replace Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison.

There were bookings for Mario Lemina and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Fulham, and Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips, for Leeds.

Fulham will next travel to Chelsea, while Leeds will face Sheffield United at home.