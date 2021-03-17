Visitors leave with nothing, as Seville secure 2-0 home win against Elche

Seville snatched all three points from Elche in a 2-0 victory on Wednesday, at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Seville were looking to pick up points, following a 1-0 victory against Real Betis while Elche were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Real Madrid. As things stand, Seville are currently 4th with 54 points from 2 matches, while Elche sit in 17th, with 24 points from 2.

Seville dominated the first half, with Youssef En-Nesyri finding the net just before half-time

Seville continued to pile on the pressure in the second half and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Franco Vazquez just before the final whistle. The game ended with a 2-0 home victory.

For Seville, Munir El Haddadi, Karim Rekik, Luuk De Jong, Papu Gomez and Franco Vazquez, came on for Guido Carrillo, Josan, Josema, Fidel and Raul Guti. Elche brought on Tete Morente, Pere Milla, Johan Mojica, Pablo Piatti and Victor Rodriguez, to replace Guido Carrillo, Josan, Josema, Fidel and Raul Guti.

There were bookings for Sergi Gomez and Oscar from Seville. For Elche, Johan Mojica saw yellow.

Next up, Seville are away to Real Valladolid, whilst Elche will travel to face Getafe.