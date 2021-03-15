No home advantage for Wolverhampton Wanderers, as Liverpool take all 3 points (1-0)

Wolves were defeated at home by Liverpool at Molineux Stadium on Monday. Both teams came from defeats in their previous league games. Wolves were looking forward to meeting again after losing 4-1 to Manchester City in their last match. Liverpool, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Chelsea. As the table looks today, Wolves are in 13th place, with 35 points from 28 matches, while Liverpool sit in 7th, with 46 points from 28.

Liverpool didn't take long to start the rout, with Diogo Jota giving The Reds the lead just before half-time. The first half ended 0-1. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Wolves, Fabio Silva, Leander Dendoncker, Morgan Gibbs-White and John Ruddy, came on for Willian Jose, Ruben Neves, Nelson Semedo and Rui Patricio. Liverpool replaced Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum and Diogo Jota.

There were bookings for Ruben Neves and Romain Saiss from Wolves, and Thiago Alcantara, for Liverpool.

Wolves will next play West Ham at home, with Liverpool facing Arsenal away.