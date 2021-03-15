Barcelona triumph over Huesca, with an emphatic 4 goal display

Barcelona snatched all three points from Huesca in a 4-1 victory on Monday, at the Nou Camp. Barca were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Osasuna away (2-0), the other to Seville away (2-0). Huesca lost 4-3 in the last match they played against Celta Vigo. At the moment, Barca and Huesca sit 2nd, (59 points) and 20th, (20 points), in the league respectively, after 27 matches.

Barca dominated the first half, with Lionel Messi opening the rout in the 13th minute. The momentum was now with Barca, who then scored again through a goal from Antoine Griezmann, 35 minutes in to establish a 2-0. However, Huesca secured the points emphatically, with a penalty goal from Rafa Mir just before half-time, finishing the first half 2-1.

Barca started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with Oscar Mingueza finding the net at the 53 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a new 2nd effort from Lionel Messi just before the final whistle to make it 4-1.

For Barca, Ronald Araujo, Moriba Ilaix, Trincao, Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig, came on for Idrissa Doumbia, Dani Escriche, Pablo Maffeo, Pablo Insua and David Ferreiro. Huesca brought on Jaime Seoane, Sergio Gomez, Pedro Lopez, Denis Vavro and Javier Ontiveros, to replace Idrissa Doumbia, Dani Escriche, Pablo Maffeo, Pablo Insua and David Ferreiro.

The referee booked two players from Huesca, Dani Escriche and Pablo Insua.

Barca will play their next fixture away against Real Sociedad, while Huesca will face Osasuna at home.