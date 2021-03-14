Win for Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1

Tottenham Hotspur on away loss to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Arsenal arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Burnley. Spurs were coming from consecutive wins against Fulham and Burnley. At the moment, Arsenal are in 10th place, with 41 points from 28 matches, while Spurs sit in 7th, with 45 points from 28.

Spurs started strongly in the first half, thanks to a goal from Erik Lamela in minute 33. However, their lead was short lived, as Martin Odegaard equalised for The Gunners just before half-time, which saw the first half end 1-1.

Arsenal rallied after this and were rewarded, with a goal from Alexandre Lacazette, 64 minutes in and seeing the game end 2-1.

Both managers used allfull available substitutions. For Arsenal, Nicolas Pepe, Willian and Mohamed Elneny, came on for Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Alexandre Lacazette, Spurs brought on Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli, to replace Heung Min Son, Gareth Bale and Tanguy Ndombele.

The referee booked Granit Xhaka from Arsenal. Spurs had the worst of it though, with Sergio Reguilon, Davinson Sanchez and Erik Lamela seeing yellow, and Erik Lamela (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Arsenal will next play West Ham away, with Spurs facing Sheffield United at home.