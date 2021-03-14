Visitors stun Torino, as Internazionale secure a 2-1 victory

Torino on home loss to Internazionale at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on Sunday. Torino were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Crotone while Inter were coming from consecutive wins against Atalanta and Parma. After today's result, Torino and Inter currently occupy 18th and 1st spots in the table, with 20 points and 65 points respectively after 27 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Inter continued to apply pressure in the second half and were rewarded, thanks to Romelu Lukaku giving The Black and Blues the lead, 62 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, Antonio Sanabria producing an equaliser in the 70th minute, bringing Torino level. In the end though, Inter just before the final whistle took the victory via a Lautaro Martinez goal and seeing the game end 2-1.

For Torino, Karol Linetty, Cristian Ansaldi, Simone Zaza, Andrea Belotti and Amer Gojak, came on for Ivan Perisic, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Achraf Hakimi and Lautaro Martinez. Inter replaced Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Darmian and Matias Vecino with Ivan Perisic, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Achraf Hakimi and Lautaro Martinez.

The referee booked one player from Inter, Roberto Gagliardini.

Torino will next play Sampdoria away, with Inter facing Sassuolo at home.