Visitors leave with nothing, as Granada secure 1-0 home win against Real Sociedad

Granada strolled past Real Sociedad with a 1-0 win on Sunday at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes. Granada were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Athletic Club. Real were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Levante in their last match. As it stands, Granada and Real currently occupy 8th and 5th spots in the league, with 36 points and 45 points respectively after 27 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Granada who started the second half well, with German Sanchez giving Granada the lead, 52 minutes in. The game ended a 1-0 to Granada.

For Granada, Victor Diaz, Antonio Puertas, Maxime Gonalons, Angel Montoro and Jorge Molina, came on for David Silva, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak, Illarramendi and Andoni Gorosabel. Real brought on Jon Guridi, Portu, Jon Bautista, Ander Barrenetxea and Ander Guevara, to replace David Silva, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak, Illarramendi and Andoni Gorosabel.

There were bookings for Robert Kenedy and German Sanchez from Granada, and Portu, Ander Guevara and Jon Bautista, for Real.

Granada will play their next fixture away against Valencia, while Real will face Barcelona at home.