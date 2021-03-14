Roma suffer at the hands of Parma as home team is triumphant

Parma strolled past Roma with a 2-0 win on Sunday at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. Parma arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 3-3 draw with Fiorentina in their previous game while Roma were coming from consecutive wins against Genoa and Fiorentina. As the table looks today, Parma and Roma currently occupy 19th and 5th spots in the table, with 19 points and 50 points respectively after 27 matches.

Parma started the game well, with Valentin Mihaila giving Parma the lead, 9 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0.

Parma started the second half with an intensified spiritstarted the second half with renewed vigour, thanks to a goal from Hernani, 55 minutes in, leaving the final score at 2-0.

For Parma, Joshua Zirkzee, Alberto Grassi, Vincent Laurini and Yann Karamoh, came on for Marash Kumbulla, Pedro, Bruno Peres, Gonzalo Villar and Lorenzo Pellegrini. Roma brought on Bryan Cristante, Carles Perez, Bryan Reynolds, Amadou Diawara and Borja Mayoral, to replace Marash Kumbulla, Pedro, Bruno Peres, Gonzalo Villar and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

There were bookings for Yordan Osorio, Hernani and Alberto Grassi from Parma, and Bruno Peres, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko, for Roma.

Roma and Parma will next play at home to Napoli and Genoa respectively.