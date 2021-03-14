RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt in 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena

Leipzig were held to 1-1 draw by Frankfurt down on Sunday at Red Bull Arena. Leipzig were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games against SC Freiburg away and Borussia Mönchengladbach at home, by 3-0 and 3-2 respectively. Frankfurt are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, Leipzig are in 2nd place on the table and has 54 points while Frankfurt sit in 4th with 44 points after 25 matches.

Leipzig started the game well, thanks to a goal from Emil Forsberg just before half-time

Frankfurt took the initiative in the second half, with Daichi Kamada finding the net at the 61 minute mark. The game ended a 1-1 draw.

For Leipzig, Lukas Klostermann, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Hee-chan Hwang and Tyler Adams, came on for Andre Silva, Amin Younes and Daichi Kamada. Frankfurt brought on Luka Jovic, Aymen Barkok and Ragnar Ache, to replace Andre Silva, Amin Younes and Daichi Kamada.

There were bookings for Justin Kluivert and Nordi Mukiele from Leipzig, and Amin Younes, Evan N`Dicka and Tuta, for Frankfurt.

Leipzig will next play Arminia Bielefeld away, with Frankfurt facing Union Berlin at home.