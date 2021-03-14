Points secure for Villarreal, following a hard fought win

Villarreal beat Eibar with a thumping 3-1 victory on Sunday at Ipurua Municipal Stadium. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Eibar arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Cádiz. Villarreal, on the other hand, were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Valencia. After today's result, Eibar and Villarreal currently occupy 19th and 7th spots in the league, with 22 points and 40 points respectively after 27 matches.

Villarreal didn't take long to start the rout, thanks to an early goal from Moi Gomez in the 1st minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Carlos Bacca in minute 34, finalising the first half with a 0-2.

Eibar started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with a goal from Sergi Enrich at the 55 minute mark. In the end though, The Yellow Submarine just before the final whistle increased their lead via a Alfonso Pedraza goal. The game ended with a 3-1 victory for the visitors.

For Eibar, Rafa Soares, Sergi Enrich, Kevin Rodrigues, Sergio Alvarez and Alejandro Pozo, came on for Jose Angel, Takashi Inui, Aleix Garcia, Edu Exposito and Esteban Burgos. Villarreal brought on Alfonso Pedraza, Mario Gaspar and Samuel Chukwueze, to replace Moi Gomez, Jaume Costa and Carlos Bacca.

The referee booked Anaitz Arbilla and Bryan Salvatierra from Eibar. Villarreal had the worst of it though, with Alfonso Pedraza and Sergio Asenjo seeing yellow, and Etienne Capoue then sent off with a red.

Eibar will next play Athletic Club away, with Villarreal facing Cádiz at home.