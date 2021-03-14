Points secure for Brighton & Hove Albion, following a hard fought win

Brighton & Hove Albion's 2-1 win over Southampton on Sunday, was hard fought at St. Mary's Stadium. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Southampton were looking to get back winning ways after losing 5-2 to Manchester City in their previous fixture. Brighton, on the other hand, lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Leicester City. As it stands, Southampton are in 14th place, with 33 points from 28 matches, while Brighton sit in 16th, with 29 points from 28.

Brighton started strongly in the first half, thanks to Lewis Dunk giving The Seagulls the lead, 16 minutes in. However, their celebrations where kept brief, as Che Adams equalised for The Saints in the 27th minute, finalising the first half with a 1-1.

Brighton continued to pile on the pressure in the second half and were rewarded, with Leandro Trossard finding the net in the 56th minute and seeing the game end 2-1.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Southampton, Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo and Daniel N`Lundulu, came on for Takumi Minamino, Nathan Tella and Stuart Armstrong, Brighton brought on Andi Zeqiri, Davy Propper and Jakub Moder, to replace Dan Burn, Danny Welbeck and Leandro Trossard.

Southampton next face Leicester City and Brighton are at home to Newcastle United.