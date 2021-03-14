Mission accomplished for Seville as they secure a 1-0 home win against Real Betis

Seville enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Real Betis at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday. Seville were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 2-1 to Elche. Betis were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Alaves and Cádiz. As the table looks today, Seville are in 4th place on the table and has 51 points while Betis sit in 6th with 42 points after 27 matches.

Seville found the net first, with a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri at the 27 minute mark, to take a 1-0 lead into half time. Both teams struggled to produce anything in the second half and the game ended 1-0.

For Seville, Ivan Rakitic, Oliver Torres, Nemanja Gudelj, Karim Rekik and Luuk De Jong, came on for Andres Guardado, Aitor Ruibal, Guido Rodriguez and Juan Miranda. Betis brought on Juanmi, Joaquin, William Carvalho and Alex Moreno for Andres Guardado, Aitor Ruibal, Guido Rodriguez and Juan Miranda.

There were bookings for Lucas Ocampos, Diego Carlos and Joan Jordan from Seville, and Sergio Canales, Aitor Ruibal, Alex Moreno, Joaquin and William Carvalho, for Betis.

Seville will next play Real Valladolid away, with Betis facing Levante at home.