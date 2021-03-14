Manchester United squeeze past West Ham in 1-0 victory at Old Trafford

West Ham on away loss to Man Utd at Old Trafford on Sunday. Man Utd arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace in their previous match. The Hammers, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against Leeds United in their last match. Following today's result, Man Utd are in 2nd place, with 57 points from 28 matches, while The Hammers sit in 5th, with 48 points from 28.

Following a goalless first half, The Red Devils certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, thanks to Craig Dawson giving Man Utd the lead in minute 53. The game ended with a 1-0 win for Man Utd.

The referee booked Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James for Man Utd.

The Hammers and Man Utd will next play at home to Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.