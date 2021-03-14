Juventus take all 3 points, after 3-1 victory against Cagliari

Cagliari were defeated at home by Juventus at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday. Cagliari arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 2-2 draw against Sampdoria whilst Juve were coming from consecutive wins against Lazio and Spezia Calcio. At the moment, Cagliari are in 17th place, with 22 points from 27 matches, while Juve sit in 3rd, with 55 points from 27.

Juve started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, on 10 minutes. The momentum was now with The Old Lady, who then scored again through a new effort from Cristiano Ronaldo in minute 25 to establish a 2-0. However they weren't finished yet and Cristiano Ronaldo made it 3-0, 32 minutes in. The score at half time was 0-3.

Cagliari took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Giovanni Simeone at the 61 minute mark. The final result, Cagliari 1, Juve 3.

For Cagliari, Kwadwo Asamoah, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Cerri, Gaston Pereiro and Alessandro Deiola, came on for Alex Sandro, Alvaro Morata, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa and Juan Cuadrado. Juve replaced Federico Bernardeschi, Weston McKennie, Leonardo Bonucci, Arthur and Gianluca Frabotta with Alex Sandro, Alvaro Morata, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa and Juan Cuadrado.

The referee booked Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Cuadrado for Juve.

Cagliari will next travel to Spezia Calcio, while Juve will face Benevento at home.