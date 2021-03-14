Hoffenheim succumb to Stuttgart with 2-0 defeat

Stuttgart strolled past Hoffenheim with a 2-0 win on Sunday at the Mercedes Benz Arena. Stuttgart wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt. Hoffenheim, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-1 victory against Wolfsburg. As the table looks today, Stuttgart and Hoffenheim currently occupy 8th and 11th spots in the table, with 36 points and 30 points respectively after 25 matches.

Stuttgart started well, with Kasim Nuhu giving The Reds the lead at the 15 minute mark, finishing the first half 1-0.

Stuttgart continued to apply pressure in the second half and were rewarded, thanks to Sasa Kalajdzic finding the net, on 64 minutes, leaving the final score at 2-0.

For Stuttgart, Naouirou Ahamada, Tanguy Coulibaly, Roberto Massimo and Pascal Stenzel, came on for Christoph Baumgartner, Ryan Sessegnon, Ihlas Bebou and Diadie Samassekou. Hoffenheim brought on Munas Dabbur, Robert Skov, Sargis Adamyan and Georginio Rutter, to replace Christoph Baumgartner, Ryan Sessegnon, Ihlas Bebou and Diadie Samassekou.

The referee booked Ryan Sessegnon and Florian Grillitsch for Hoffenheim.

Stuttgart will next travel to Bayern Munich, while Hoffenheim will face Mainz at home.