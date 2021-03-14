Celta Vigo play out a goal-less draw against Athletic Club at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos

Celta were held to 0-0 draw by Athletic Bilbao down on Sunday at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos. Both Celta and Athletic Bilbao arrived on the back of wins. Celta were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Granada in their last match. As it stands, both teams are on 34 points and occupy 9th and 10th places respectively after 27 matches.

For Celta, Facundo Ferreyra, Fran Beltran, Augusto Solari and Joseph Aidoo, came on for Raul Garcia, Asier Villalibre, Unai Lopez, Alex Berenguer and Jon Morcillo. Athletic Bilbao brought on Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams, Unai Vencedor, Oscar De Marcos and Ibai Gomez, to replace Raul Garcia, Asier Villalibre, Unai Lopez, Alex Berenguer and Jon Morcillo.

There were bookings for Santi Mina, Kevin Vazquez and Jeison Murillo from Celta. For Athletic Bilbao, Inigo Lekue saw yellow.

Celta next face Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao are at home to Eibar.