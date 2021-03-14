Bologna take the points and enjoy a home win against Sampdoria

Bologna strolled past Sampdoria with a 3-1 win on Sunday at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. Bologna arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 3-1 to Napoli. Sampdoria, on the other hand, secured a point against Cagliari in their previous match. After today's result, Bologna are in 12th place on the table and has 31 points while Sampdoria sit in 11th with 32 points after 27 matches.

Bologna started strongly in the first half, with Musa Barrow finding the net at the 27 minute mark. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Fabio Quagliarella, 37 minutes in, brought Sampdoria level. The Greyhounds in turn, then responded just before half-time increasinged their lead with an effort from Mattias Svanberg, finishing the first half 2-1.

Bologna continued to pile on the pressure in the second half and were rewarded, thanks to Roberto Soriano finding the net, 70 minutes in so at full time it was 3-1 to Bologna.

For Bologna, Nicolas Dominguez, Nicola Sansone, Riccardo Orsolini, Andrea Poli and Lorenzo De Silvestri, came on for Mikkel Damsgaard, Jakub Jankto and Alex Ferrari. Sampdoria brought on Gaston Ramirez, Manolo Gabbiadini and Mehdi Leris for Mikkel Damsgaard, Jakub Jankto and Alex Ferrari.

There were bookings for Rodrigo Palacio and Andreas Olsen from Bologna. For Sampdoria, Alex Ferrari and Gaston Ramirez saw yellow.

Bologna will play away against Crotone, while Sampdoria will face Torino at home.