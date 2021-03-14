Bayer Leverkusen suffer home loss in 2-1 defeat by Arminia Bielefeld

Arminia Bielefeld's 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, was hard fought at the Bay Arena. Leverkusen were looking to continue their run, following a 1-0 victory against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Arminia, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Union Berlin. Following today's result, Leverkusen and Arminia are 6th, (40 points) and 15th, (22 points), spots respectively, after 25 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Arminia, thanks to Ritsu Doan giving Arminia the lead in the 17th minute and seeing the first half out to a 0-1.

Arminia continued to apply pressure in the second half and were rewarded, with a goal from Masaya Okugawa at the 57 minute mark. Leverkusen in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasinged their lead with an effort from Patrik Schick, sealing a 2-1 victory for the home side.

For Leverkusen, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario and Florian Wirtz, came on for Anderson Lucoqui, Fabian Klos, Masaya Okugawa, Christian Gebauer and Ritsu Doan. Arminia brought on Andreas Voglsammer, Sven Schipplock, Fabian Kunze, Mike Van der Hoorn and Sergio Cordova, to replace Anderson Lucoqui, Fabian Klos, Masaya Okugawa, Christian Gebauer and Ritsu Doan.

There were bookings for Jeremie Frimpong and Wendell from Leverkusen, and Amos Pieper, for Arminia.

Leverkusen will next travel to Hertha Berlin, while Arminia will face RB Leipzig at home.