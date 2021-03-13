Wolfsburg run riot, scoring 5 without reply at the Volkswagen Arena

Wolfsburg eased past Schalke in a 5-0 victory on Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena. Wolfsburg were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-1 to Hoffenheim. Schalke had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Mainz. After today's result, Wolfsburg and Schalke sit 3rd, (48 points) and 18th, (10 points), spots respectively, after 25 matches.

Wolfsburg started the game well, with Shkodran Mustafi opening the rout, 31 minutes in and managed to see out the first half 1-0.

The Wolves started the second half with an intensified spirit, with a goal from Wout Weghorst in minute 51. Wolfsburg looked to have the game under control when they scored again and increased their lead, thanks to a goal from Ridle Baku, 58 minutes in to establish a 3-0. They scored again thanks to a goal from Josip Brekalo in the 64th minute to establish a 4-0. Wolfsburg then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Maximilian Philipp in the 79th minute with a final score 5-0.

For Wolfsburg, Joao Victor, Maximilian Philipp, Jerome Roussillon, Daniel Ginczek and Bartosz Bialek came on. Schalke brought on Benjamin Stambouli, Bastian Oczipka, Matthew Hoppe, Alessandro Schopf, Benito Raman, and Kerim Calhanoglu.

The referee booked William for Schalke.

Wolfsburg will next travel to Werder Bremen, while Schalke will face Borussia Mönchengladbach at home.