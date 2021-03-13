Visitors fail to take points as Crystal Palace beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0

Palace enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Palace wanted to improve their league standing after a scoreless draw against Manchester United in their previous match. West Brom lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Everton. Following today's result, Palace and West Brom currently occupy 11th and 19th spots in the table, with 37 points and 18 points respectively after 28 matches.

Palace started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Luka Milivojevic giving South London the lead, on 37 minutes and seeing the first half out to a 1-0. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Palace, Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend, came on for Eberechi Eze and Jordan Ayew. West Brom brought on Hal Robson-Kanu and Robert Snodgrass, to replace Matheus Pereira and Matt Phillips.

There were bookings for Eberechi Eze, Patrick Van Aanholt and Gary Cahill from Palace, and Darnell Furlong, for West Brom.

Next up, Palace are away to Everton, whilst West Brom will travel to face Chelsea.