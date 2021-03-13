Union Berlin avoid defeat and secure a 2-1 victory at home to Cologne

Union Berlin strolled past Cologne with a 2-1 win on Saturday at the An der Alten Försterei Stadium. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Union Berlin wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Arminia Bielefeld in their previous game. Cologne, on the other hand, were unable to beat Werder Bremen in a 1-1 draw. After today's result, Union Berlin are in 7th place on the table and has 38 points while Cologne sit in 14th with 22 points after 25 matches.

The Billy Goats started strongly in the first half, with a goal from Ondrej Duda just before half-time, seeing out the first half 0-1.

Union Berlin started the second half with an intensified spiritstarted the second half with renewed vigour, thanks to an early penalty goal from Max Kruse in the 48th minute. The Iron Ones then netted once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Christopher Trimmel in the 67th minute with a final score 2-1.

For Union Berlin, Marcus Ingvartsen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Christian Gentner, Sebastian Griesbeck and Max Kruse, came on for Jannes Horn, Jonas Hector, Marius Wolf, Salih Ozcan and Elvis Rexhbecaj. Cologne brought on Rafael Czichos, Ismail Jakobs, Kingsley Ehizibue, Emmanuel Dennis and Dimitris Limnios, to replace Jannes Horn, Jonas Hector, Marius Wolf, Salih Ozcan and Elvis Rexhbecaj.

There were bookings for Petar Musa and Robert Andrich from Union Berlin, and Jannes Horn, Salih Ozcan and Ellyes Skhiri, for Cologne.

Union Berlin will next travel to Eintracht Frankfurt, while Cologne will face Borussia Dortmund at home.